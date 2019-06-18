Trending#

Here's what Sunil Grover wants to say about his latest flick 'Bharat'

  • Jun 18, 2019, 01:10 PM IST

While speaking to ANI, Bollywood actor Sunil Grover shared his experience of working in ‘Bharat’ and he even spoke about his co-star Salman Khan. Grover said, "I am happy that I got a chance to share screen space with Salman Khan. I have been his fan so I am really happy. As far as the comments of the audience are concerned, I got nice comments. Actually, people have always seen me in saree so it was new for them to see me in the beard. It was refreshing for me too."

