Here's what Sunil Grover wants to say about his latest flick 'Bharat'
Jun 18, 2019, 01:10 PM IST
While speaking to ANI, Bollywood actor Sunil Grover shared his experience of working in ‘Bharat’ and he even spoke about his co-star Salman Khan. Grover said, "I am happy that I got a chance to share screen space with Salman Khan. I have been his fan so I am really happy. As far as the comments of the audience are concerned, I got nice comments. Actually, people have always seen me in saree so it was new for them to see me in the beard. It was refreshing for me too."