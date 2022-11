Hera Pheri 3: Suniel Shetty 'shocked' with the exit of Akshay Kumar, says will bring him back

Amid all the speculations related to Hera Pheri 3, Suniel Shetty has now opened up about Akshay Kumar taking an exit from Hera Pheri 3, and Kartik Aaryan replacing him. Suniel expressed his views on the news and stated that the replacement news is a shocker for him as well.