Hera Pheri 3: Netizens start a petition to replace director Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening, with the original trio no less. After a lot of back and forth, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal have been confirmed to reprise their iconic roles and the shoot is set to begin later this year as per reports. While fans are thrilled to get their desired star cast, many are unhappy about the choice of the director.