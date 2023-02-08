Search icon
Harry Potter's wizarding world to get first transgender character in upcoming 'Hogwarts Legacy' game

The upcoming 'Hogwarts Legacy' game, set in J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World more than a century ago, is set to feature the franchise's first transgender character. Given that Rowling has sparked tremendous controversy in recent years for making anti-trans sentiments, the obvious presence of a trans character in the Wizarding World is noteworthy. 'Hogwarts Legacy' takes players on an "epic journey" as a fifth-year Hogwarts student endowed with the unusual ability to "tap into ancient, powerful magic," reported Variety. As a beginner wizard, players can explore Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area while learning spells and potions.

