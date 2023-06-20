Harman Baweja Comments on Priyanka Chopras Beef Remark Nepotism More

Actor Harman Baweja has returned with his Netflix series 'Scoop'. But why did he step away from the movies in the first place? How did he prepare himself to face the camera again? What went wrong for him, and how did he move on from that failure? Harman also comments on Priyanka Chopra's 'beef' remark that she made while exposing the film industry.