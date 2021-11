{"id":"2918066","source":"DNA","title":"Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Know the real reason behind celebration ","section":"Entertainment","slug":"","section_id":"7","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan also known as 'King Khan' is celebrating his 56th birthday. The real happiness and reason for SRK to celebrate his birthday this year is his elder son Aryan Khan who is out of jail on Saturday (October 30) after being arrested in a drug case.

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/entertainment/video-happy-birthday-shah-rukh-khan-know-the-real-reason-behind-celebration-2918066","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003687-srk-birthday.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/SRK_Bday_Video.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635858234","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 10:50 AM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 06:33 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918066"}