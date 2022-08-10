Hansika Motwani spotted while celebrating her birthday in Mumbai

South Indian beauty Hansika Motwani has stepped into her 31st year recently. The actress was recently papped at Hakkasan restaurant in Bandra while celebrating her birthday. The birthday girl looked beautiful in a short white floral dress. She completed her looks with matching pink handbag and shoes. The ‘Partner’ star also cut a cake with the media as she was captured by the shutterbugs outside the restaurant. She also obliged her fans with selfies before leaving the place.