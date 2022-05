Lord Shiva resides in every particle of Kashi: Kangana Ranaut on Gyanvapi Mosque

While speaking about the Gyanvapi Mosque survey, actor Kangana Ranaut on May 18 in Varanasi, said that Lord Shiva is in every particle of Kashi, and he does not need a structure. “There's Lord Krishna in every particle of Mathura, and Lord Ram in every particle of Ayodhya. Similarly, there's Lord Shiva in every particle of Kashi. He doesn't need a structure, he resides in every particle,” the actor said.