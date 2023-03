'Gumraah' Trailer Launch: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur launch the trailer in Mumbai

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur launched the trailer of "Gumraah" in Mumbai. Kapur and Thakur along with the director of the film, Vardhan Ketkar "Gumraah" is their upcoming crime-thriller film. Kapur will be seen playing a double role in the film with the plot revolving around a murder and the investigation to find the culprit.