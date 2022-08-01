Glamour at its best B-Town actor Urvashi aces all-black look

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela was snapped in Mumbai. She was seen clad in a shimmery black outfit. B-town diva completed her look with red-coloured gloss. Urvashi was last seen in her movie ‘Black Rose’. The beauty queen is also set to make her Hollywood debut on the OTT platform. She also posed with her fans and smiled at shutterbugs.