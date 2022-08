‘Ghudhchadi’ actor Raveena Tandon rocks her casual look in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon was snapped in Mumbai. Looking stylish as ever, she was seen clad in a white top paired with black jacket. The actor completed her overall look with ruffled jeans with white sneakers. She will be next seen with Sanjay Dutt in movie ‘Ghudhchadi’. Raveena also posed for paparazzi.