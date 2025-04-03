Ghibli Art How To Create AI Generated Ghibli Style Navratri Wishes For Free Using ChatGPT

Ghibli-Style AI Images: How To Create AI Generated Navratri Wishes For Free Using ChatGPT ? OpenAI rolled out native image generation in GPT-4o, sparking a social media frenzy as users create stunning Studio Ghibli-style AI images using ChatGPT. Sam Altman himself noted that the surge in demand is melting the company’s GPUs, but that hasn’t slowed the trend. Now, with Navratri around the corner, people are combining this AI-powered creativity with festive wishes, generating personalised Ghibli-style greetings. If you want to add an artistic touch to your Navratri wishes, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it using both ChatGPT.