Gaurav Taneja creates largest Indian Map on Republic Day 2023

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, made Republic Day 2023 special for all citizens with a daredevil stunt. As a part of the 'Aasman Mein Bharat' mission, Gaurav, who is also a pilot, drew a large Indian map in the sky. He flew for 350 kilometres in three hours to create the map.