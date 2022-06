Gauhar Khan, husband Zaid Darbar return from IIFA Awards

Television actress Gauhar Khan along with husband Zaid Darbar spotted at Mumbai airport. The duo returned from IIFA awards, that was held at Abu Dhabi this year. The couple was seen holding hands as the paparazzi snapped them. Gauhar looked stunning in her subtle look as she donned a white embroidered salwar suit. Zaid kept it casual with a royal blue loose t-shirt and black trouser and styled it with white sneakers.