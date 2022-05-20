Gala evening dedicated to Rabindranath Tagore in Moscow

The year 2022 marked the 161st birth anniversary of renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore. The date was celebrated at the Moscow centre for oriental literature. The Gala evening brought together people of culture, arts, as well as representatives of foreign countries. The life of Rabindranath Tagore is like an illustration of the "multifaceted person" concept. And successful too! - He was the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in literature. India and Bangladesh have chosen his texts for their anthems. Smooth handwriting, no blots, but many corrections. The manuscript of the story "fate imprinted on the forehead" from the russian state library collection, stored here since 1961. Anyone can see the relic at the exhibition, here, in the centre of oriental literature of the rsl. It’s the main piece of the exhibition, located in the corresponding, central place. A ballad from the 1980 feature film “love and lies” became an independent hit back then, and remains popular today - lyrics from the "the last poem" novel.Composer Alexei Rybnikov recalls - I saw it, one might say, by accident, and did not immediately believe that they were combinable with a melody. There are super long unrhymed lines. Rabindranath Tagore died in 1941 - his legacy is in hundreds of works. They are about love and death, rejudice and overcoming evil. They talked and showed about the writer himself during the evening. The dance item was prepared by the organisers from the Jawaharlal Nehru centre. The guests of honour received special gifts from the library management. And all together - a promise to publish an exhibition catalogue. This year there will be a catalogue of Rabindranath Tagore's complete works, which are in the rsl.