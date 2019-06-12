{"id":"2759961","source":"DNA","title":"'Frozen 2' trailer gives glimpse of Anna and Elsa's dramatic journey into unknown","section":"Entertainment","slug":"","section_id":"7","author":"","content":"The much awaited trailer of Disney's ‘Frozen 2’ is finally here. The trailer digs a little deeper into Elsa's larger magical destiny to save her kingdom. The video opens with Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel. The trailer also maintains the darker tone of the 2013 Fantasy-Comedy. With all the magic happening in the foreground, the animated film's signature 'Frozen Heart' music playing in the background is a cherry on top. 'Frozen 2' is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 22.","summary":"The much awaited trailer of Disney's ‘Frozen 2’ is finally here. The trailer digs a little deeper into Elsa's larger magical destiny to save her kingdom. The video opens with Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel. The trailer also maintains the darker tone of the 2013 Fantasy-Comedy. With all the magic happening in the foreground, the animated film's signature 'Frozen Heart' music playing in the background is a cherry on top. 'Frozen 2' is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 22.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/entertainment/video-frozen-2-trailer-gives-glimpse-of-anna-and-elsa-s-dramatic-journey-into-unknown-2759961","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/12/835343-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/120630_1.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560339302","publish_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 05:05 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 05:05 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759961"}