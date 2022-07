From the archives 1994: Sushmita Sen after returning to India as Miss Universe

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe 28 years ago. Beauty-queen competed against contestants from 77 countries across the world. She became the first Indian woman to clinch the Miss Universe title. Sushmita won the 43rd Miss Universe competition. She received a rousing welcome when she came back home in India. Miss Universe overwhelmingly waved at the well-wishers.