Freddy: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F talk about responsibility of being a public figure | DNA Exclusive

In a freewheeling chat with DNA, Freddy actors Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F disclosed if the responsibility of being a public figure sometimes becomes a burden on them. Alaya mentioned that she feels a sense of responsibility for the messages she was putting out as a lot of young girls are following her. While Kartik Aaryan stated that he tries to be the responsible person that he is as they are influencing a lot of people who are following them.