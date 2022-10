Four More Shots Please 3 Trailer: Four friends set to triple the sass and double the drama

The wait is finally over after 2 years..... Sass, Spice, Self-love and drama.. this is what the trailer of Four More Shots Please, season 3 is packed with. The first full trailer of new Season is out, and by the looks of it, the series promises more drama revolving around the personal and professional lives of the four friends.