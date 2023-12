Fighter Teaser Reaction: Is the teaser trying to invoke some iconic scenes from hollywood's Top Gun?

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter's first teaser is out, and it's a visual extravaganza full of thrills and chills। After the poster release, producers released the first teaser of the upcoming film, which included the entire group of squadrons. The film, directed by Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand, is India's first aerial action genre film.