Farah Khan throws grand after party to Bigg Boss 16 contestants; MC Stan Shiv Priyanka joins

Farah Khan threw a party to celebrate Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's victory that was attended by Sania Mirza, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam, among many others. Watch 'mandli' sing the 'Bigg Boss anthem' at the bash.