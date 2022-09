Entertainment Wrap, September 15

Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor turn into marriage gurus on the Koffee couch; Karan Johar reveals he just had a break-up, thanks Varun Dhawan for being supportive; Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s film to enter Rs 200 crore club soon. Watch more in DNA Entertainment Wrap.