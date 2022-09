Entertainment Wrap, September 10

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film breaks Bollywood’s curse, becomes biggest non-holiday release. New Mahabharata series announced at D23 Expo, to release on Disney+ Hotstar. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan get together at Maha CM Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganpati. Karan Johar announces new web series, promises to reveal 'entertainment industry’s biggest secrets'