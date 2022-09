Entertainment Wrap, September 02

Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh killed in horrifying car accident in Australia. She-Hulk Episode 3: Megan Thee Stallion twerks with Jennifer Walters, fans call it 'MCU history’. Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Debina-Gurmeet to Bharti-Haarsh, television celebs bid adieu to Bappa