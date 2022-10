Entertainment Wrap, October 12

Project K: FIRST poster of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer unveiled Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan get sweet surprise from Karthi. Netflix sets Nov 11 premiere for Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte’s Monica O My Darling. Four More Shots Please 3 trailer out: More drama for the girls as new romantic interests enter the scene