Entertainment Wrap, October 11

GodFather Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi starrer earns over Rs 100 cr, mints money in North too. Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan pose together as they attend International League T20 trophy launch in Dubai. Jaya Bachchan cheers up emotional Amitabh Bachchan, as she and Abhishek Bachchan surprise him on KBC