Entertainment Wrap, November 5

Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with Atlee in his next film titled Jawan. Seems like the film is in trouble now. Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday. On the celebratory occasion, his wife and actress Anushka Sharma shared goofy pictures of the cricketer. Anushka Sharma chose his best angles and photos to wish him in a hilarious birthday post.