Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Entertainment Wrap, November 13

Actor Akshay Kumar has finally shed some light on why he has decided not to be part of Hera Pheri 3. If reports are to be beleived then Samantha and Naga are going to work together on a project after their separation.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Custard apple: Know the amazing benefits of this highly nutritious fruit
7 lifestyle habits you must change to reduce risk of diabetes
Arthritis: Here are 5 ayurvedic remedies and herbs to reduce your joint pain
Happy birthday Dhanashree Verma: Cute love story of Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife that began during lockdown
Viral Photos of the Day: Rashmika Mandanna charms in white casual tee, Kartik Aaryan poses for paps
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pakistan fans bring Virat Kohli-Babar Azam poster to T20 World Cup final match, pic surfaces
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.