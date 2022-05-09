Search icon
Entertainment Wrap, May 9

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui arrives home with trophy in a swanky BMW. Kajal Aggarwal shares first glimpse of her baby boy Neil. Disha Patani joins the cast of Prabhas starrer Project K

