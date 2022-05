Entertainment Wrap, May 8

Munawar Faruqui wins first season of Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp, takes home Rs 20 lakhs; Karan Johar announces Koffee With Karan new season days after denying, starts shooting; Doctor Strange 2 box office collection: Benedict Cumberbatch starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark in two days. Watch more in DNA Entertainment Wrap.