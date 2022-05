Entertainment Wrap, May 6 2022

Heropanti 2, Runway 34 box office collection: Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn films fail to dethrone KGF: Chapter 2. Ayushmann Khurrana's mission to make India win begins. Anek motion teaser out. The Kashmir Files press event cancelled over 'Islamophobia', Vivek Agnihotri says 'It's anti-terrorism film'.