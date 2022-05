Entertainment Wrap, May 3

Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian to Blake Lively, stars nailed the ‘Gilded Glamour’ theme on the red carpet; Munawar Faruqui, Rakhi Sawant and Pratik Sehajpal, likely contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; Eid 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and others send wishes to their fans. Watch more in DNA Entertainment Wrap.