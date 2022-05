Entertainment Wrap, May 29

Anek box office collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film fails to deliver, earns Rs 4 crore; Cannes 2022: Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes wins Golden Eye award for Best Documentary; Kamal Haasan's Vikram becomes most anticipated Indian movie, tops IMDB list; Deepika Padukone Stuns in Ruffled Saree On the Closing Ceremony of 75th Cannes Film Festival. Watch more in Entertainment Wrap.