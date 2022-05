Entertainment Wrap, May 28

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Prithviraj' title changed to 'Samrat Prithviraj' after Karni Sena's objection; Anek box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film fails to pull people to cinema halls; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan will cross Rs 100 crore today. Watch more in DNA Entertainment Wrap.