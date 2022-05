Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film crosses ₹50 cr in first weekend. Abhishek Bachchan 'returned home to very bad news', mourns death of man who stitched his first suit. Ex Rohman Shawl, niece Ziana join Sushmita Sen as she celebrates 28 years of being crowned Miss Universe