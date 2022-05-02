Entertainment Wrap May 2

KGF 2: Yash-starrer crosses Rs 1000 crore worldwide, becomes only the fourth Indian movie to do so; Hema Malini pens adorable note for Dharmendra on their wedding anniversary; Salman Khan allows Shehnaaz to choose a fee of her will for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Watch more in DNA Entertainment Wrap.