Entertainment Wrap, March 19

Prabhu Deva grooves to Naatu Naatu as he welcomes Ram Charan on RC 15 sets. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor film crosses ₹100 cr. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: On day 2, Rani Mukerji's film picks pace. Ranbir Kapoor calls Urfi Javed's fashion bad taste: 'I am not a fan.'