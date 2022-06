Entertainment Wrap, June 26

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan finally confirms Nayanthara as his co-star in Atlee's film. After getting trolled for 'panchang' remark, R Madhavan issues clarification. Jugjugg jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer picks up on weekend, continues to impress the audience. BTS J-Hope.