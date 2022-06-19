Entertainment Wrap June 19

Sai Pallavi issues clarification after controversy, says ‘I will think twice before I speak’; Hrithik Roshan heaps praises on girlfriend Saba Azad’s new song ‘I Hear Your Voice’; Calls it beautiful; Ranbir Kapoor rocks a wild, shaggy gaze, as the first poster of Shamshera is out now. Watch more in DNA Entertainment Wrap.