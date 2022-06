Entertainment Wrap, June 12

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan issue apology to Tirupati Temple board post legal notice. Samrat Prithviraj box office collection: Akshay Kumar's shows cancelled due to empty theatres. Palak Tiwari to star in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali; to be paired opposite Jassie Gill