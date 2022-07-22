Entertainment Wrap July 22

Ranveer Singh ‘breaks the internet’ as he goes fully naked for magazine cover; Koffee with Karan 7: Samantha calls reports of her asking Rs 250-cr alimony 'made up'; Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10: Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Dheeraj Dhoopar in starry line-up for dance show. Watch more in DNA Entertainment Wrap.