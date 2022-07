Entertainment Wrap, July 19

Bedhadak: Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshay, Gurfateh Pirzada starrer not shelved, Karan Johar confirms; Biopic on veteran star Madhubala announced; Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor reveals late father Rishi Kapoor was 'a big bully' on film sets. Watch more in DNA Entertainment Wrap.