Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Entertainment Wrap, July 13

Aamir Khan suffers knee injury during 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shoot and Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor introduces her unusual ‘business partners’ in brand new poster, watch more on DNA Entertainment Wrap

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.