Entertainment Wrap, July 12

Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan remember Sidharth Shukla as 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' turns 8; Ranbir Kapoor's ripped and rugged avatar in new stills from 'Shamshera' leaves fans impressed; Johnny Depp settles lawsuit with 'City of Lies' crew member who accused him of assault. Watch more in DNA Entertainment Wrap.