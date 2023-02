Entertainment Wrap, Feb 12

Bigg Boss 16 is in the last week. After four months of drama, fights, ration tasks, nomination drills, vaars, and race for captaincy, the reality show has got its top 5 finalists. Ram Charan meets Sachin Tendulkar at Formula E race, teaches Naatu Naatu dance to Anand Mahindra. Watch for latest entertainment stories.