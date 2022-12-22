Entertainment Wrap December 22

Filmfare OTT Awards 2022: Abhishek Bachchan bags Best Actor award for 'Dasvi'; Audience will find it irresistible: Siddharth Anand on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'; After RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara aims for Oscar too. Watch more in DNA Entertainment Wrap.