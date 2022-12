Entertainment Wrap, December 21

Shah Rukh Khan will be burned alive: Ayodhya seer on Pathaan, Besharam Rang row; Amid Besharam Rang row, YRF to release new Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan; BTS grooves to Pathaan song Besharam Rang, fans call them better than SRK, Deepika Padukone. Watch more in DNA Entertainment Wrap.