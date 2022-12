Entertainment Wrap, December 16

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arijit Singh attend opening ceremony of KIFF 2022; #BoycottPathaan: Shah Rukh Khan REACTS after ‘Boycott Pathaan’ trends on Twitter; Besharam Rang composer duo Vishal-Sheykher call Pathaan song ‘an exciting crossover’. Watch more in DNA Entertainment Wrap.