Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Entertainment Wrap, December 15

MP Minister Threatens to Ban Pathaan Over SRK-Deepika Padukone's Steamy Besharam Rang; RRR Makes History With 5 Nominations at Critics Choice Awards, Alia Bhatt Says 'Wow'. Watch more in DNA Entertainment Wrap.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dare to bare like Urfi Javed? See bold photos
Pistachio health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include it in your diet
Punjab: India's largest 20 acres bio-energy plant to reduce threat of paddy straw burning
Black Panther inspired Lexus RX 500h F Sport SUV looks straight out of Wakanda, check it out
Viral Photos of the Day: Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar sets fashion goals, Aditya Seal distributes sweets
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Phase 2 Seat allotment released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.