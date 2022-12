Entertainment Wrap, Dec 17

Protest against 'Besharam Rang' | Boycott Pathaan | Avatar 2 | Salman Khan | Bigg Boss | E-Wrap athaan movie song 'Besharam Rang', featuring Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and Deepika Padukone, is in the eye of the storm – stirring dust in the political circles and evoking a spate of reaction. Avatar: The Way of Water is already off to a great start at the Indian box office. On its opening day, Friday, the film collected approximately ₹38-40 crore.